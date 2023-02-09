Vanguard Group Updates Holdings in Marathon Oil (MRO)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 74.26MM shares of Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO). This represents 11.69% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 86.65MM shares and 11.13% of the company, a decrease in shares of 14.30% and an increase in total ownership of 0.56% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.33% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Marathon Oil is $35.20. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 32.33% from its latest reported closing price of $26.60.

The projected annual revenue for Marathon Oil is $8,341MM, an increase of 8.32%. The projected annual EPS is $4.35, a decrease of 16.13%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1520 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marathon Oil. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRO is 0.28%, an increase of 3.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.48% to 553,292K shares. The put/call ratio of MRO is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,141K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,819K shares, representing a decrease of 3.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRO by 1.29% over the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 19,796K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,776K shares, representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRO by 1.27% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 17,362K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,420K shares, representing an increase of 5.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRO by 89.55% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,361K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,664K shares, representing a decrease of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRO by 1.86% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 14,459K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,266K shares, representing a decrease of 40.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRO by 22.61% over the last quarter.

Marathon Oil Declares $0.10 Dividend

On January 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2023 will receive the payment on March 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

At the current share price of $26.60 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.50%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.53%, the lowest has been 0.84%, and the highest has been 6.17%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.82 (n=218).

The current dividend yield is 0.03 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.07. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Marathon Oil Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Marathon Oil Corporation is an American company engaged in hydrocarbon exploration. he company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas.

