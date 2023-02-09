Vanguard Group Updates Holdings in Kopper Holdings (KOP)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.36MM shares of Kopper Holdings, Inc. (KOP). This represents 11.29% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 2.37MM shares and 11.12% of the company, a decrease in shares of 0.44% and an increase in total ownership of 0.17% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.00% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kopper Holdings is $41.31. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 21.00% from its latest reported closing price of $34.14.

The projected annual revenue for Kopper Holdings is $2,057MM, an increase of 8.08%. The projected annual EPS is $4.61, an increase of 35.13%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 376 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kopper Holdings. This is a decrease of 37 owner(s) or 8.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KOP is 0.08%, an increase of 3.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.32% to 22,372K shares. The put/call ratio of KOP is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 2,074K shares representing 9.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,038K shares, representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOP by 2.30% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 1,685K shares representing 8.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,646K shares, representing an increase of 2.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOP by 1.21% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,537K shares representing 7.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,477K shares, representing an increase of 3.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOP by 3.05% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 1,134K shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 831K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 883K shares, representing a decrease of 6.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOP by 19.83% over the last quarter.

Kopper Holdings Declares $0.05 Dividend

On November 4, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 23, 2022 received the payment on December 12, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the current share price of $34.14 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.59%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.77%, the lowest has been 0.59%, and the highest has been 0.98%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.10 (n=43).

The current dividend yield is 1.98 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.06. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Koppers Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Koppers, with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Its products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries. The Company serves its customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia and Europe.

