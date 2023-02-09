Vanguard Group Updates Holdings in Encore Wire (WIRE)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.08MM shares of Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE). This represents 11.36% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 2.21MM shares and 10.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 5.62% and an increase in total ownership of 0.46% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.48% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Encore Wire is $204.51. The forecasts range from a low of $202.00 to a high of $211.05. The average price target represents an increase of 22.48% from its latest reported closing price of $166.98.

The projected annual revenue for Encore Wire is $2,542MM, a decrease of 15.59%. The projected annual EPS is $16.41, a decrease of 54.31%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 697 funds or institutions reporting positions in Encore Wire. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 2.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WIRE is 0.25%, an increase of 5.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.08% to 22,302K shares. The put/call ratio of WIRE is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,399K shares representing 7.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,377K shares, representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WIRE by 14.67% over the last quarter.

Westfield Capital Management Co holds 916K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,061K shares, representing a decrease of 15.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WIRE by 3.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 539K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 550K shares, representing a decrease of 2.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WIRE by 13.56% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 497K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 466K shares, representing an increase of 6.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WIRE by 5.34% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 461K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 473K shares, representing a decrease of 2.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WIRE by 13.06% over the last quarter.

Encore Wire Declares $0.02 Dividend

On November 9, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 5, 2023 received the payment on January 20, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

At the current share price of $166.98 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.05%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.12%, the lowest has been 0.05%, and the highest has been 0.20%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.04 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.83 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Encore Wire Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Encore Wire Corporation is a leading manufacturer of a broad range of electrical building wire for interior wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments, and manufactured housing. The Company focuses on maintaining a high level of customer service with low-cost production and the addition of new products that complement its current product line.

