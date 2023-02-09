Vanguard Group Updates Holdings in Eastern Bankshares (EBC)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.60MM shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (EBC). This represents 8.83% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 15.62MM shares and 8.36% of the company, a decrease in shares of 0.08% and an increase in total ownership of 0.47% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.81% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Eastern Bankshares is $23.46. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 46.81% from its latest reported closing price of $15.98.

The projected annual revenue for Eastern Bankshares is $673MM, a decrease of 7.36%. The projected annual EPS is $1.63, an increase of 35.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 462 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eastern Bankshares. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EBC is 0.26%, an increase of 2.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.08% to 116,998K shares. The put/call ratio of EBC is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

FCPVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds 5,870K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,783K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,848K shares, representing a decrease of 1.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBC by 9.43% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,674K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,088K shares, representing an increase of 12.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBC by 82.11% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,075K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,148K shares, representing a decrease of 1.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBC by 9.01% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 3,545K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,896K shares, representing an increase of 18.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBC by 37.38% over the last quarter.

Eastern Bankshares Declares $0.10 Dividend

On January 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 2, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $15.98 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.50%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.78%, the lowest has been 1.23%, and the highest has been 2.56%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.30 (n=92).

The current dividend yield is 2.40 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Eastern Bankshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1818, Boston-based Eastern Bank is America’s oldest and largest mutual bank, with $11 billion in assets and over 115 locations serving communities in eastern Massachusetts, southern and coastal New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. Eastern provides exceptional access to fairly priced banking, investment and insurance products and services for consumers and businesses of all sizes. Eastern Bank, which includes Eastern Wealth Management and Eastern Insurance, is known for its outspoken advocacy and community support that has exceeded more than $125 million in charitable giving since 1999. An inclusive company, Eastern employs 1,900+ deeply committed professionals who value relationships with their customers, colleagues, and communities.

