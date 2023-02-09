Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.76MM shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (DFIN). This represents 6.06% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 1.93MM shares and 5.81% of the company, a decrease in shares of 8.36% and an increase in total ownership of 0.25% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.06% Downside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Donnelley Financial Solutions is $40.46. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 18.06% from its latest reported closing price of $49.38.

The projected annual revenue for Donnelley Financial Solutions is $840MM, a decrease of 6.59%. The projected annual EPS is $3.76, an increase of 1.62%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 491 funds or institutions reporting positions in Donnelley Financial Solutions. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DFIN is 0.17%, an increase of 16.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.34% to 31,053K shares. The put/call ratio of DFIN is 1.77, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Simcoe Capital Management holds 3,795K shares representing 13.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,869K shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,954K shares, representing a decrease of 4.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DFIN by 22.54% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,830K shares representing 6.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,086K shares, representing a decrease of 14.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DFIN by 19.11% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 1,521K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,740K shares, representing a decrease of 14.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DFIN by 18.38% over the last quarter.

Rice Hall James & Associates holds 1,168K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,177K shares, representing a decrease of 0.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DFIN by 2.69% over the last quarter.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) is a leading global risk and compliance solutions company. DFIN provides domain expertise, enterprise software and data analytics for every stage of its clients' business and investment lifecycles. Markets Vuctuate, regulations evolve, technology advances, and through it all, DFIN delivers con dence with the right solutions in moments that matter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.