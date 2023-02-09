Vanguard Group Updates Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (DDOG)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 24.57MM shares of Datadog, Inc. Class A (DDOG). This represents 8.41% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 22.17MM shares and 8.62% of the company, an increase in shares of 10.84% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.21% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.81% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Datadog, Inc. is $108.96. The forecasts range from a low of $76.76 to a high of $162.75. The average price target represents an increase of 31.81% from its latest reported closing price of $82.66.

The projected annual revenue for Datadog, Inc. is $2,262MM, an increase of 47.66%. The projected annual EPS is $1.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1298 funds or institutions reporting positions in Datadog, Inc.. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DDOG is 0.55%, a decrease of 8.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.81% to 265,900K shares. The put/call ratio of DDOG is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

ICONIQ Capital holds 11,959K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,169K shares, representing a decrease of 18.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDOG by 17.98% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,056K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,853K shares, representing a decrease of 86.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDOG by 71.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,809K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,504K shares, representing an increase of 3.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DDOG by 1.11% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 7,050K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,701K shares, representing an increase of 33.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DDOG by 47.47% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,023K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,865K shares, representing an increase of 2.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DDOG by 0.09% over the last quarter.

Datadog Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Datadog is the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of its customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

