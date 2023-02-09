Vanguard Group Updates Holdings in CBRE Group (CBRE)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 50.85MM shares of CBRE Group Inc (CBRE). This represents 16.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 52.32MM shares and 15.63% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.81% and an increase in total ownership of 0.47% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.55% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for CBRE Group is $93.71. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $106.05. The average price target represents an increase of 10.55% from its latest reported closing price of $84.77.

The projected annual revenue for CBRE Group is $32,497MM, an increase of 4.21%. The projected annual EPS is $5.36, a decrease of 12.88%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1532 funds or institutions reporting positions in CBRE Group. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 0.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBRE is 0.32%, a decrease of 4.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.16% to 355,099K shares. The put/call ratio of CBRE is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,820K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,348K shares, representing a decrease of 3.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBRE by 3.66% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 12,283K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,478K shares, representing an increase of 6.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBRE by 6.60% over the last quarter.

ValueAct Holdings holds 9,235K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,132K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,147K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBRE by 4.55% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,281K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,233K shares, representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBRE by 4.54% over the last quarter.

CBRE Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CBRE Group, Inc., a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2020 revenue). The company has more than 100,000 employees serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. It routinely posts important information on its website, including corporate and investor presentations and financial information. It intends to use its website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included in the Investor Relations section of our website at https://ir.cbre.com. Accordingly, investors should monitor such portion of its website, in addition to following its press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

