Vanguard Group Updates Holdings in Blue Owl Capital (OWL)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 37.88MM shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL). This represents 8.51% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 33.80MM shares and 9.27% of the company, an increase in shares of 12.07% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.76% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.12% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Blue Owl Capital is $15.61. The forecasts range from a low of $11.62 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 16.12% from its latest reported closing price of $13.44.

The projected annual revenue for Blue Owl Capital is $1,826MM, an increase of 44.61%. The projected annual EPS is $0.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 374 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blue Owl Capital. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 7.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OWL is 1.06%, an increase of 16.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.93% to 465,428K shares. The put/call ratio of OWL is 2.45, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital World Investors holds 52,768K shares representing 11.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,953K shares, representing an increase of 5.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OWL by 2.73% over the last quarter.

ICONIQ Capital holds 50,000K shares representing 11.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Blue Pool Management holds 41,157K shares representing 9.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,934K shares, representing a decrease of 18.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OWL by 3.10% over the last quarter.

Koch Industries holds 35,968K shares representing 8.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 35,195K shares representing 7.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,647K shares, representing an increase of 4.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OWL by 3.22% over the last quarter.

Blue Owl Capital Declares $0.12 Dividend

On November 4, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 18, 2022 received the payment on November 30, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

At the current share price of $13.44 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.57%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.08%, the lowest has been 0.91%, and the highest has been 4.88%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.16 (n=68).

The current dividend yield is 0.42 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -19.79. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Blue Owl Capital Background Information

Blue Owl Capital Inc. operates as an alternative asset management firm.

