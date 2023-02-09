Vanguard Group Updates Holdings in Ally Financial (ALLY)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 31.45MM shares of Ally Financial Inc (ALLY). This represents 10.53% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 35.85MM shares and 10.35% of the company, a decrease in shares of 12.29% and an increase in total ownership of 0.18% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.84% Downside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ally Financial is $30.67. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.84% from its latest reported closing price of $33.64.

The projected annual revenue for Ally Financial is $8,576MM, an increase of 7.97%. The projected annual EPS is $4.50, a decrease of 11.13%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1001 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ally Financial. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 1.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALLY is 0.25%, a decrease of 9.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.04% to 315,620K shares. The put/call ratio of ALLY is 2.77, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 30,000K shares representing 10.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 26,796K shares representing 8.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,751K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLY by 9.65% over the last quarter.

OAKMX - Oakmark Fund Investor Class holds 13,359K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,243K shares, representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLY by 12.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,224K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,024K shares, representing a decrease of 9.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLY by 21.10% over the last quarter.

OAKLX - Oakmark Select Fund Investor Class holds 7,000K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ally Financial Declares $0.30 Dividend

On January 18, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 31, 2023 will receive the payment on February 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $33.64 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.57%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.63%, the lowest has been 1.38%, and the highest has been 6.27%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.92 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.01 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.58%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Ally Financial Background Information

Ally Financial Inc. is a leading digital financial-services company with $182.2 billionin assets as of December 31, 2020. As a customer-centric company with passionate customer service and innovative financial solutions, it's relentlessly focused on 'Doing it Right' and being a trusted financial-services provider to its consumer, commercial, and corporate customers. It's one of the largest full-service automotive-finance operations in the country and offers a wide range of financial services and insurance products to automotive dealerships and consumers. Its award-winning online bank (Ally Bank, Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender) offers mortgage lending, personal lending, and a variety of deposit and other banking products, including savings, money-market, and checking accounts, certificates of deposit (CDs), and individual retirement accounts (IRAs). Additionally, it offer securities-brokerage and investment-advisory services through Ally Invest. Its robust corporate finance business offers capital for equity sponsors and middle-market companies.

