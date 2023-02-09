Vanguard Group Updates Holdings in Agilysys (AGYS)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.65MM shares of Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS). This represents 6.58% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 1.64MM shares and 6.65% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.77% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.07% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.34% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Agilysys is $86.02. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 5.34% from its latest reported closing price of $81.66.

The projected annual revenue for Agilysys is $198MM, an increase of 3.42%. The projected annual EPS is $0.90, an increase of 108.92%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 420 funds or institutions reporting positions in Agilysys. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGYS is 0.35%, an increase of 14.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.68% to 28,706K shares. The put/call ratio of AGYS is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Mak Capital One holds 3,796K shares representing 15.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,952K shares, representing a decrease of 4.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGYS by 11.43% over the last quarter.

Nine Ten Capital Management holds 1,696K shares representing 6.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,849K shares, representing a decrease of 9.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGYS by 18.31% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,448K shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,364K shares, representing an increase of 5.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGYS by 26.11% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 1,421K shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,348K shares, representing an increase of 5.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGYS by 28.47% over the last quarter.

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 917K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 859K shares, representing an increase of 6.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGYS by 33.41% over the last quarter.

Agilysys Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Agilysys has been a leader in hospitality software for more than 40 years, delivering innovative cloud-native SaaS and on-premise guest-centric technology solutions for gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, healthcare, and sports and entertainment. Agilysys offers the most comprehensive software solutions in the industry, including point-of-sale (POS), property management (PMS), inventory and procurement, payments, and related applications, to manage the entire guest journey. Agilysys is known for its leadership in hospitality, its broad product offerings and its customer-centric service. Some of the largest hospitality companies around the world use Agilysys solutions to help improve guest loyalty, drive revenue growth and increase operational efficiencies. Agilysys operates across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and India with headquarters located in Alpharetta, GA.

