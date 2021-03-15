Oil

Vanguard Group suspends plans to pursue fund management company license in China

Kanishka Singh Reuters
March 15 (Reuters) - Top mutual fund manager Vanguard Group has suspended plans to pursue a fund management company license in China, it said late on Monday.

The shift will lead to a small number of jobs being eliminated, the Wall Street Journal had reported earlier.

Vanguard is focusing its China strategy on a joint venture with financial technology firm Ant Group Co, it said in a statement.

