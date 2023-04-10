Vanguard Group Now Owns 12.23% of Office Depot (ODP)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.92MM shares of Office Depot, Inc. (ODP). This represents 12.23% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2023 they reported 4.52MM shares and 9.87% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.71% and an increase in total ownership of 2.36% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.25% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Office Depot is $56.10. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 30.25% from its latest reported closing price of $43.07.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Office Depot is $8,421MM, a decrease of 0.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 526 funds or institutions reporting positions in Office Depot. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 2.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ODP is 0.23%, a decrease of 1.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.23% to 48,730K shares. The put/call ratio of ODP is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NATIONWIDE MUTUAL FUNDS - Nationwide Multi-Cap Portfolio Class R6 holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ODP by 23.39% over the last quarter.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 106K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

ProShare Advisors holds 6K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 7.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ODP by 27.97% over the last quarter.

Us Bancorp \de\ holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ODP by 99.97% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ODP by 20.67% over the last quarter.

ODP Corporation Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The ODP Corporation is a leading provider of business services and supplies, products and digital workplace technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses, through an integrated business-to-business (B2B) distribution platform, which includes world-class supply chain and distribution operations, dedicated sales professionals and technicians, online presence, and approximately 1,200 stores. Through its banner brands Office Depot®, OfficeMax®, CompuCom® and Grand&Toy®, as well as others, the Company offers its customers the tools and resources they need to focus on their passion of starting, growing and running their business.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.