Vanguard Group Now Owns 12.03% of Baxter International (BAX)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 60.79MM shares of Baxter International Inc (BAX). This represents 12.03% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2023 they reported 49.71MM shares and 9.86% of the company, an increase in shares of 22.31% and an increase in total ownership of 2.17% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.61% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Baxter International is $48.90. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $66.36. The average price target represents an increase of 15.61% from its latest reported closing price of $42.30.

The projected annual revenue for Baxter International is $15,348MM, an increase of 1.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1789 funds or institutions reporting positions in Baxter International. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 1.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAX is 0.23%, a decrease of 11.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.84% to 490,688K shares. The put/call ratio of BAX is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRINCIPAL VARIABLE CONTRACTS FUNDS INC - LargeCap S&P 500 Managed Volatility Index Account Class 1 holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 3.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAX by 10.84% over the last quarter.

MTSMX - BNY Mellon Tax Sensitive Large Cap Multi-Strategy Fund Class M Shares holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 20.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAX by 26.95% over the last quarter.

XHE - SPDR Health Care Equipment ETF holds 109K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 103K shares, representing an increase of 5.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAX by 1.34% over the last quarter.

Channing Capital Management holds 185K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 150K shares, representing an increase of 18.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAX by 7.33% over the last quarter.

Manning & Napier Group holds 135K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 136K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAX by 63.04% over the last quarter.

Baxter International Declares $0.29 Dividend

On February 14, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share ($1.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 24, 2023 received the payment on April 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.29 per share.

At the current share price of $42.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.74%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.34%, the lowest has been 0.91%, and the highest has been 3.04%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.44 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 3.16 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.32%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Baxter International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Every day, millions of patients and caregivers rely on Baxter's leading portfolio of critical care, nutrition, renal, hospital and surgical products. For more than 85 years, it has been operating at the critical intersection where innovations that save and sustain lives meet the healthcare providers that make it happen. With products, technologies and therapies available in more than 100 countries, Baxter's employees worldwide are now building upon the company's rich heritage of medical breakthroughs to advance the next generation of transformative healthcare innovations.

