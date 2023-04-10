Vanguard Group Now Owns 11.36% of Insulet (PODD)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.90MM shares of Insulet Corporation (PODD). This represents 11.36% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2023 they reported 6.53MM shares and 9.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 21.06% and an increase in total ownership of 1.96% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.70% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Insulet is $342.18. The forecasts range from a low of $294.92 to a high of $393.75. The average price target represents an increase of 7.70% from its latest reported closing price of $317.72.

The projected annual revenue for Insulet is $1,496MM, an increase of 14.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1117 funds or institutions reporting positions in Insulet. This is an increase of 84 owner(s) or 8.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PODD is 0.40%, an increase of 5.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.35% to 90,849K shares. The put/call ratio of PODD is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Harbor Capital Advisors holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PODD by 99.87% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Horizon Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SUSL - iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF holds 12K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 4.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PODD by 14.12% over the last quarter.

VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS FUND - Stock Selector All Cap Portfolio Investor Class holds 70K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares, representing a decrease of 2.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PODD by 26.30% over the last quarter.

Insulet Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Insulet Corporation , headquartered in Massachusetts, is an innovative medical device company dedicated to simplifying life for people with diabetes and other conditions through its Omnipod product platform. The Omnipod Insulin Management System provides a unique alternative to traditional insulin delivery methods. With its simple, wearable design, the disposable Pod provides up to three days of non-stop insulin delivery, without the need to see or handle a needle. Insulet also leverages the unique design of its Pod by tailoring its Omnipod technology platform for the delivery of non-insulin subcutaneous drugs across other therapeutic areas.

