Vanguard Group Now Owns 10.98% of Compass Minerals International (CMP)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.51MM shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP). This represents 10.98% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2023 they reported 3.97MM shares and 9.67% of the company, an increase in shares of 13.80% and an increase in total ownership of 1.31% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 74.91% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Compass Minerals International is $55.08. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $85.05. The average price target represents an increase of 74.91% from its latest reported closing price of $31.49.

The projected annual revenue for Compass Minerals International is $1,299MM, an increase of 2.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 548 funds or institutions reporting positions in Compass Minerals International. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMP is 0.24%, an increase of 24.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.72% to 41,687K shares. The put/call ratio of CMP is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gotham Asset Management holds 19K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing a decrease of 17.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMP by 14.72% over the last quarter.

Gyon Technologies Capital Management holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

PACIFIC SELECT FUND - Small-Cap Index Portfolio Class I holds 10K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

McIlrath & Eck holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cetera Advisor Networks holds 35K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 48.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMP by 34.57% over the last quarter.

Compass Minerals International Declares $0.15 Dividend

On February 16, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 10, 2023 received the payment on March 20, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $31.49 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.91%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.06%, the lowest has been 0.92%, and the highest has been 7.88%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.75 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.23 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.89. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.79%.

Compass Minerals International Background Information

Compass Minerals is a leading provider of essential minerals focused on safely delivering where and when it matters to help solve nature's challenges for customers and communities. Its salt products help keep roadways safe during winter weather and are used in numerous other consumer, industrial and agricultural applications. Its plant nutrition business manufactures an innovative and diverse portfolio of products that improve the quality and yield of crops, while supporting sustainable agriculture. Additionally, its specialty chemical business serves the water treatment industry and other industrial processes. The company operates 21 production and packaging facilities with more than 3,000 personnel throughout the U.S., Canada, Brazil and the U.K.

