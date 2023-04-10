Vanguard Group Now Owns 10.97% of Federal Signal (FSS)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.67MM shares of Federal Signal Corporation (FSS). This represents 10.97% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2023 they reported 5.35MM shares and 8.82% of the company, an increase in shares of 24.59% and an increase in total ownership of 2.15% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.50% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Federal Signal is $60.38. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents an increase of 19.50% from its latest reported closing price of $50.53.

The projected annual revenue for Federal Signal is $1,571MM, an increase of 9.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 566 funds or institutions reporting positions in Federal Signal. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 8.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSS is 0.23%, a decrease of 6.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.22% to 66,336K shares. The put/call ratio of FSS is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Calvert Variable Products, Inc. - Calvert VP Russell 2000 Small Cap Index Portfolio - I Class holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VITNX - Vanguard Institutional Total Stock Market Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 39K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares, representing a decrease of 5.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSS by 11.34% over the last quarter.

PBSM - Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 8.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSS by 24.78% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 38K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares, representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSS by 21.69% over the last quarter.

Federal Signal Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Federal Signal Corporation builds and delivers equipment of unmatched quality that moves material, cleans infrastructure, and protects the communities where the company works and lives. Founded in 1901, Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., with manufacturing facilities worldwide, the Company operates two groups: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems.

