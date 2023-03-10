Vanguard Group Now Owns 10.93% of Verra Mobility (VRRM)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16.38MM shares of Verra Mobility Corp (VRRM). This represents 10.93% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2023 they reported 14.69MM shares and 9.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 11.45% and an increase in total ownership of 1.13% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.42% Upside

As of March 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Verra Mobility is $20.57. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 18.42% from its latest reported closing price of $17.37.

The projected annual revenue for Verra Mobility is $789MM, an increase of 6.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 478 funds or institutions reporting positions in Verra Mobility. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 3.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRRM is 0.46%, a decrease of 13.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.65% to 179,116K shares. The put/call ratio of VRRM is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Inclusive Capital Partners holds 10,399K shares representing 6.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Darlington Partners Capital Management holds 9,538K shares representing 6.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,259K shares, representing a decrease of 18.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRRM by 15.97% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,322K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,236K shares, representing an increase of 14.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRRM by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 6,460K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,375K shares, representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRRM by 17.87% over the last quarter.

GCM Grosvenor Holdings holds 5,967K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Verra Mobility is committed to developing and using the latest in technology and data intelligence to help make transportation safer and easier. As a global company, Verra Mobility sits at the center of the mobility ecosystem - one that brings together vehicles, devices, information, and people to solve complex challenges faced by its customers and the constituencies they serve. Verra Mobility serves the world's largest commercial fleets and rental car companies to manage tolling transactions and violations for millions of vehicles. As a leading provider of connected systems, Verra Mobility processes millions of transactions each year through connectivity with more than 50 individual tolling authorities and more than 400 issuing authorities. Verra Mobility also fosters the development of safe cities, partnering with law enforcement agencies, transportation departments and school districts across North America operating thousands of red-light, speed, bus lane and school bus stop arm safety cameras. Arizona-based Verra Mobility operates in more than 15 countries.

