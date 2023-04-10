Vanguard Group Now Owns 10.91% of Dycom Industries (DY)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.20MM shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY). This represents 10.91% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2023 they reported 2.79MM shares and 9.42% of the company, an increase in shares of 14.92% and an increase in total ownership of 1.49% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.94% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dycom Industries is $128.23. The forecasts range from a low of $106.05 to a high of $152.25. The average price target represents an increase of 44.94% from its latest reported closing price of $88.47.

The projected annual revenue for Dycom Industries is $4,115MM, an increase of 8.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 620 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dycom Industries. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 1.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DY is 0.28%, a decrease of 17.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.67% to 32,080K shares. The put/call ratio of DY is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HSCSX - Small-Company Stock Fund holds 17K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing a decrease of 48.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DY by 38.65% over the last quarter.

FSSNX - Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund holds 238K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 228K shares, representing an increase of 4.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DY by 22.62% over the last quarter.

IWV - iShares Russell 3000 ETF holds 8K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 7.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DY by 8.02% over the last quarter.

ALLIANZ VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - AZL DFA U.S. Core Equity Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 297.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DY by 75.85% over the last quarter.

Dycom Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dycom is a leading provider of specialty contracting services throughout the United States. These services include program management; planning; engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services for telecommunications providers. Additionally, Dycom provides underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.

