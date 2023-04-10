Vanguard Group Now Owns 10.77% of Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.52MM shares of Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS). This represents 10.77% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2023 they reported 3.01MM shares and 9.17% of the company, an increase in shares of 16.99% and an increase in total ownership of 1.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.27% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Axcelis Technologies is $148.24. The forecasts range from a low of $141.40 to a high of $162.75. The average price target represents an increase of 18.27% from its latest reported closing price of $125.34.

The projected annual revenue for Axcelis Technologies is $952MM, an increase of 3.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 697 funds or institutions reporting positions in Axcelis Technologies. This is an increase of 51 owner(s) or 7.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACLS is 0.29%, an increase of 42.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.50% to 34,310K shares. The put/call ratio of ACLS is 1.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Crossmark Global Holdings holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

SWSSX - Schwab Small-Cap Index Fund holds 74K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 73K shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACLS by 81.36% over the last quarter.

Axa holds 53K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACLS by 50.76% over the last quarter.

Ensign Peak Advisors holds 10K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 16.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACLS by 99.86% over the last quarter.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 5K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Axcelis Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Axcelis Technologies Inc., headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process.

