Vanguard Group Now Owns 10.67% of ViaSat (VSAT)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.15MM shares of ViaSat, Inc. (VSAT). This represents 10.67% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2023 they reported 6.98MM shares and 9.24% of the company, an increase in shares of 16.67% and an increase in total ownership of 1.43% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.36% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for ViaSat is $51.41. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $82.95. The average price target represents an increase of 50.36% from its latest reported closing price of $34.19.

The projected annual revenue for ViaSat is $3,278MM, an increase of 14.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 497 funds or institutions reporting positions in ViaSat. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VSAT is 0.26%, a decrease of 1.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.47% to 66,633K shares. The put/call ratio of VSAT is 1.11, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EQAL - Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF holds 79K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 85K shares, representing a decrease of 8.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VSAT by 18.94% over the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 12K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing a decrease of 54.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VSAT by 24.65% over the last quarter.

POMIX - T. Rowe Price Total Equity Market Index Fund holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BLACKROCK FUNDS - iShares Total U.S. Stock Market Index Fund Investor A holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SSTIX - State Street Total Return V.I.S. Fund Class 1 Shares holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Viasat Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For more than 30 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are-on the ground, in the air or at sea.

