Vanguard Group Now Owns 10.61% of Kyndryl Holdings (KD)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 24.15MM shares of Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD). This represents 10.61% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2023 they reported 22.42MM shares and 9.89% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.70% and an increase in total ownership of 0.72% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.66% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kyndryl Holdings is $15.30. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 5.66% from its latest reported closing price of $14.48.

The projected annual revenue for Kyndryl Holdings is $16,184MM, a decrease of 11.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 898 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kyndryl Holdings. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KD is 0.08%, an increase of 23.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.72% to 171,258K shares. The put/call ratio of KD is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FMDCX - Federated Mid-Cap Index Fund Service Shares holds 16K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing a decrease of 4.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KD by 35.88% over the last quarter.

AdvisorNet Financial holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 40.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KD by 99.78% over the last quarter.

Blair William & holds 15K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing a decrease of 15.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KD by 9.88% over the last quarter.

West Oak Capital holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 2,422K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,048K shares, representing an increase of 15.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KD by 43.06% over the last quarter.

Kyndryl Holdings Background Information

Kyndryl, empowering progress while modernizing and managing the world’s mission-critical systems and services. Kyndryl is committed to the health and continuous improvement of the vital systems at the heart of the digital economy. With our partners and thousands of customers, Kyndryl co-creates solutions to help enterprises reach their peak digital performance. Its world has never been more alive with opportunities.

