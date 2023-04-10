Vanguard Group Now Owns 10.57% of Civitas Solutions (CIVI)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.48MM shares of Civitas Solutions Inc. (CIVI). This represents 10.57% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2023 they reported 5.94MM shares and 6.98% of the company, an increase in shares of 42.74% and an increase in total ownership of 3.59% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.93% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Civitas Solutions is $82.62. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 17.93% from its latest reported closing price of $70.06.

The projected annual revenue for Civitas Solutions is $3,243MM, a decrease of 14.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $12.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 696 funds or institutions reporting positions in Civitas Solutions. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 6.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIVI is 0.37%, a decrease of 4.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.72% to 93,955K shares. The put/call ratio of CIVI is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Federated Hermes holds 66K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53K shares, representing an increase of 19.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIVI by 17.98% over the last quarter.

FLDOX - MODERATE ALLOCATION FUND Retail Class holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 9.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIVI by 7.80% over the last quarter.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPWIX - Simt Small Cap Growth Fund Class I holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Intrepid Capital Management holds 115K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 112K shares, representing an increase of 2.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIVI by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Civitas Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Civitas Resources, Inc. is Colorado’s first carbon neutral oil & gas producer and is focused on developing and producing crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids in Colorado’s Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company is committed to pursuing compelling economic returns and cash flow while delivering best-in-class cost leadership and capital efficiency. Civitas is dedicated to safety, environmental responsibility, and implementing industry leading practices to create a positive local impact.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

