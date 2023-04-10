Vanguard Group Now Owns 10.55% of Oshkosh (OSK)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.90MM shares of Oshkosh Corp (OSK). This represents 10.55% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2023 they reported 6.28MM shares and 9.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 9.93% and an increase in total ownership of 0.95% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.89% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Oshkosh is $100.74. The forecasts range from a low of $74.74 to a high of $121.80. The average price target represents an increase of 31.89% from its latest reported closing price of $76.38.

The projected annual revenue for Oshkosh is $8,646MM, an increase of 4.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 817 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oshkosh. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OSK is 0.23%, an increase of 8.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.71% to 69,446K shares. The put/call ratio of OSK is 1.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 25K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing a decrease of 9.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSK by 15.83% over the last quarter.

XJH - iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSK by 14.19% over the last quarter.

SYNTAX ETF TRUST - Syntax Stratified MidCap ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 3.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSK by 6.29% over the last quarter.

NATIONWIDE VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - NVIT Mid Cap Index Fund Class I holds 34K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSK by 16.62% over the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 25K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing an increase of 3.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSK by 121,658.55% over the last quarter.

Oshkosh Declares $0.41 Dividend

On January 31, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.41 per share ($1.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 16, 2023 received the payment on March 2, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.37 per share.

At the current share price of $76.38 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.15%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.47%, the lowest has been 0.96%, and the highest has been 2.46%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.25 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.65 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.62. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.37%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Oshkosh Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Oshkosh Corporation is a leading manufacturer and marketer of access equipment, specialty vehicles and truck bodies for the primary markets of access equipment, defense, fire & emergency and municipal, refuse hauling, concrete placement as well as airport services. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs more than 14,000 team members worldwide. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG®, Pierce®, Oshkosh® Defense, McNeilus®, IMT®, Frontline™, Jerr-Dan®, Oshkosh® Airport Products and London™.

