Vanguard Group Now Owns 10.54% of Oasis Petroleum (OAS)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.39MM shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS). This represents 10.54% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2023 they reported 4.05MM shares and 9.75% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.20% and an increase in total ownership of 0.79% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 91.15% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Oasis Petroleum is $208.93. The forecasts range from a low of $158.57 to a high of $247.80. The average price target represents an increase of 91.15% from its latest reported closing price of $109.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 807 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oasis Petroleum. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 4.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OAS is 0.46%, a decrease of 5.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.44% to 45,728K shares. The put/call ratio of OAS is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

California Public Employees Retirement System holds 60K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares, representing an increase of 18.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OAS by 13.89% over the last quarter.

Creative Financial Designs holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Keybank National Association holds 5K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 8.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OAS by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 64K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares, representing an increase of 35.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OAS by 45.50% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 42K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares, representing an increase of 3.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OAS by 0.04% over the last quarter.

Oasis Petroleum Background Information

Oasis Petroleum, Inc. is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston and Delaware Basins. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States.

