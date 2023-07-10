Vanguard Group Now Owns 10.50% of Dana (DAN)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.15MM shares of Dana Inc (DAN). This represents 10.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2023 they reported 13.37MM shares and 9.33% of the company, an increase in shares of 13.30% and an increase in total ownership of 1.17% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.14% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dana is 16.66. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.14% from its latest reported closing price of 17.38.

The projected annual revenue for Dana is 10,599MM, an increase of 2.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 631 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dana. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DAN is 0.18%, a decrease of 3.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.36% to 165,900K shares. The put/call ratio of DAN is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Icahn Carl C holds 14,287K shares representing 9.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,958K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,003K shares, representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAN by 91.30% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 5,560K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,726K shares, representing a decrease of 2.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAN by 22.17% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 5,033K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,207K shares, representing a decrease of 3.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAN by 6.24% over the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 4,991K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,237K shares, representing a decrease of 4.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAN by 38.78% over the last quarter.

Dana Declares $0.10 Dividend

On April 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 12, 2023 received the payment on June 2, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $17.38 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.30%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.27%, the lowest has been 1.44%, and the highest has been 3.37%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.46 (n=187).

The current dividend yield is 0.08 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Dana Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dana is a world leader in providing power-conveyance and energy-management solutions that are engineered to improve the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and off-highway equipment. Enabling the propulsion of conventional, hybrid, and electric-powered vehicles, Dana equips its customers with critical drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions. Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $8.6 billion in 2019 with 36,000 associates in 34 countries across six continents. Founded in 1904, Dana has been recognized by Forbes magazine as a World's Best Employer with a high-performance culture that focuses on its people and has earned recognition globally as a top employer.

