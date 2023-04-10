Vanguard Group Now Owns 10.34% of G-III Apparel Group (GIII)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.81MM shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII). This represents 10.34% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2023 they reported 4.70MM shares and 9.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.28% and an increase in total ownership of 0.44% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.02% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for G-III Apparel Group is $16.32. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 9.02% from its latest reported closing price of $14.97.

The projected annual revenue for G-III Apparel Group is $3,254MM, an increase of 0.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 497 funds or institutions reporting positions in G-III Apparel Group. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 4.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GIII is 0.12%, a decrease of 5.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.11% to 46,822K shares. The put/call ratio of GIII is 1.11, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nomura Asset Management holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CALF - Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 542K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 325K shares, representing an increase of 40.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GIII by 20.43% over the last quarter.

CRISX - CRM SMALL CAP VALUE FUND INSTITUTIONAL holds 16K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares, representing a decrease of 121.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIII by 61.88% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 10K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIII by 99.91% over the last quarter.

VTWV - Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares holds 37K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIII by 0.48% over the last quarter.

G-III Apparel Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

G-III designs, sources and markets apparel and accessories under owned, licensed and private label brands. G-III's substantial portfolio of more than 30 licensed and proprietary brands is anchored by five global power brands: DKNY, Donna Karan, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and Karl Lagerfeld Paris. G-III's owned brands include DKNY, Donna Karan, Vilebrequin, G.H. Bass, Eliza J, Jessica Howard, Andrew Marc and Marc New York. G-III has fashion licenses under the Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, Kenneth Cole, Cole Haan, Guess?, Vince Camuto, Levi's and Dockers brands. Through its team sports business, G-III has licenses with the National Football League, National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball, National Hockey League and over 150 U.S. colleges and universities. G-III also distributes directly to consumers through its DKNY, Karl Lagerfeld Paris and Vilebrequin stores and its digital channels for the DKNY, Donna Karan, Vilebrequin, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, Andrew Marc, Wilsons Leather and G.H. Bass brands.

