Vanguard Group Now Owns 10.30% of ITT (ITT)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.52MM shares of ITT Inc (ITT). This represents 10.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2023 they reported 7.91MM shares and 9.56% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.69% and an increase in total ownership of 0.74% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.50% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for ITT is $100.57. The forecasts range from a low of $81.81 to a high of $112.35. The average price target represents an increase of 24.50% from its latest reported closing price of $80.78.

The projected annual revenue for ITT is $3,143MM, an increase of 5.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 850 funds or institutions reporting positions in ITT. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 0.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITT is 0.30%, an increase of 44.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.79% to 106,400K shares. The put/call ratio of ITT is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Valley National Advisers holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GCAEX - The Gabelli Equity Income Fund holds 48K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust I - Brighthouse Small Cap Value Portfolio holds 84K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 85K shares, representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITT by 13.87% over the last quarter.

JPME - JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 13.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITT by 15.05% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 36K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITT by 99.89% over the last quarter.

ITT Declares $0.29 Dividend

On February 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share ($1.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 9, 2023 received the payment on April 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.26 per share.

At the current share price of $80.78 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.44%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.08%, the lowest has been 0.79%, and the highest has been 1.78%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.21 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.67 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.72%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

ITT Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ITT is a diversified leading manufacturer of highly engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and oil and gas markets. Building on its heritage of innovation, ITT partners with its customers to deliver enduring solutions to the key industries that underpin its modern way of life. ITT is headquartered in White Plains, N.Y., with employees in more than 35 countries and sales in approximately 125 countries.

