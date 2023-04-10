Vanguard Group Now Owns 10.28% of Scientific Games (SGMS)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.36MM shares of Scientific Games Corp (SGMS). This represents 10.28% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2023 they reported 9.24MM shares and 9.87% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.22% and an increase in total ownership of 0.41% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.71% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Scientific Games is $77.65. The forecasts range from a low of $52.52 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 33.71% from its latest reported closing price of $58.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 560 funds or institutions reporting positions in Scientific Games. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 2.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGMS is 0.76%, an increase of 11.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.66% to 102,802K shares. The put/call ratio of SGMS is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American International Group holds 190K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 193K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGMS by 29.02% over the last quarter.

QVMM - Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF holds 13K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 8.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGMS by 33.24% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 141K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 263K shares, representing a decrease of 85.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGMS by 99.93% over the last quarter.

OHIO NATIONAL FUND INC - ON S&P MidCap 400® Index Portfolio holds 17K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 9.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGMS by 24.51% over the last quarter.

FISVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Index Fund holds 71K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 67K shares, representing an increase of 4.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGMS by 28.07% over the last quarter.

