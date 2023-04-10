Vanguard Group Now Owns 10.26% of Cannae Holdings (CNNE)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.83MM shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE). This represents 10.26% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2023 they reported 7.25MM shares and 9.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.88% and an increase in total ownership of 0.96% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 90.66% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cannae Holdings is $36.53. The forecasts range from a low of $30.56 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 90.66% from its latest reported closing price of $19.16.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cannae Holdings is $687MM, an increase of 3.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 431 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cannae Holdings. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 5.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNNE is 0.27%, a decrease of 5.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.75% to 73,012K shares. The put/call ratio of CNNE is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cipher Capital holds 18K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 45.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNNE by 99.78% over the last quarter.

Blair William & holds 85K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 86K shares, representing a decrease of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNNE by 6.69% over the last quarter.

National Bank Of Canada holds 15K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing a decrease of 25.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNNE by 99.96% over the last quarter.

WASHINGTON TRUST holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVUS - Avantis U.S. Equity ETF holds 15K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 55.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNNE by 85.79% over the last quarter.

Cannae Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cannae Holdings, Inc. is engaged in actively managing and operating a group of companies and investments, as well as making additional majority and minority equity portfolio investments in businesses, in order to achieve superior financial performance and maximize the value of these assets. Cannae was founded and is led by investor William P. Foley, II. Foley is responsible for the creation and growth of over $140 Billion in publicly traded companies including Fidelity National Information Services (“FIS”), Fidelity National Financial (“FNF”), and Black Knight, Inc. (“BKI”). Cannae’s current principal holdings include Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (“DNB”), which recently completed a successful business transformation and IPO. Cannae holds an approximately 18% interest in Dun & Bradstreet or ~76 million shares. Cannae’s second principal holding is Ceridian (“CDAY”), which Foley transformed from a legacy payroll bureau into a leading cloud based provider of human capital management software. Cannae owns approximately 9.5% of Ceridian representing ~14 million shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.