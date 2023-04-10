Vanguard Group Now Owns 10.25% of H &E Equipment Services (HEES)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.73MM shares of H &E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES). This represents 10.25% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2023 they reported 3.50MM shares and 9.65% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.43% and an increase in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 71.31% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for H &E Equipment Services is $68.68. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 71.31% from its latest reported closing price of $40.09.

The projected annual revenue for H &E Equipment Services is $1,465MM, an increase of 17.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 427 funds or institutions reporting positions in H &E Equipment Services. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 3.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HEES is 0.20%, an increase of 13.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.08% to 35,626K shares. The put/call ratio of HEES is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MASTER INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO - Active Stock Master Portfolio Active Stock Portfolio holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 34.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEES by 142.85% over the last quarter.

FLFGX - GLOBAL ALLOCATION FUND Retail Class holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 430.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HEES by 71.81% over the last quarter.

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors holds 27K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 6.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEES by 59.70% over the last quarter.

LCLAX - ClearBridge Select Fund holds 494K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

H &E Equipment Services Declares $0.28 Dividend

On February 10, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.10 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 24, 2023 received the payment on March 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

At the current share price of $40.09 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.74%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.80%, the lowest has been 1.98%, and the highest has been 9.96%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.32 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.80 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

H&E Equipment Services Background Information

The Company is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with 97 full-service facilities throughout the West Coast, Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast, Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions. The Company is focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment, and rents, sells, and provides parts and services support for four core categories of specialized equipment: hi-lift or aerial platform equipment; cranes; earthmoving equipment; and material handling equipment. By providing equipment rental, sales, on site parts, repair services, and maintenance functions under one roof, the Company is a one-stop provider for its customers' varied equipment needs. This full service approach provides the Company with multiple points of customer contact, enabling it to maintain a high quality rental fleet, as well as an effective distribution channel for fleet disposal, and provides cross-selling opportunities among its new and used equipment sales, rentals, parts sales, and services operations.

