Vanguard Group Now Owns 10.24% of Huntsman (HUN)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 18.81MM shares of Huntsman Corporation (HUN). This represents 10.24% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2023 they reported 18.41MM shares and 9.58% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.22% and an increase in total ownership of 0.66% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.56% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Huntsman is $31.56. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 20.56% from its latest reported closing price of $26.18.

The projected annual revenue for Huntsman is $7,587MM, a decrease of 5.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 869 funds or institutions reporting positions in Huntsman. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HUN is 0.25%, a decrease of 1.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.50% to 202,558K shares. The put/call ratio of HUN is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

THMAX - Thrivent Moderate Allocation Fund holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ensign Peak Advisors holds 172K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53K shares, representing an increase of 69.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUN by 228.34% over the last quarter.

Pallas Capital Advisors holds 22K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FEQHX - Fidelity Hedged Equity Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RNMC - Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 33.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUN by 3.02% over the last quarter.

Huntsman Declares $0.24 Dividend

On February 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.95 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 received the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

At the current share price of $26.18 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.63%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.83%, the lowest has been 1.99%, and the highest has been 5.05%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.54 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.47 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.46%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Huntsman Background Information

Huntsman Corporation is a publicly traded global manufacturer and marketer of differentiated and specialty chemicals with 2019 revenues of approximately $7 billion. Its chemical products number in the thousands and are sold worldwide to manufacturers serving a broad and diverse range of consumer and industrial end markets. It operates more than 70 manufacturing, R&D and operations facilities in approximately 30 countries and employ approximately 9,000 associates within its four distinct business divisions.

