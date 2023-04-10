Vanguard Group Now Owns 10.21% of Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 31.37MM shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK). This represents 10.21% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2023 they reported 29.69MM shares and 9.67% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.64% and an increase in total ownership of 0.54% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.66% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Graphic Packaging Holding is $29.74. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 18.66% from its latest reported closing price of $25.06.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Graphic Packaging Holding is $9,715MM, an increase of 2.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 817 funds or institutions reporting positions in Graphic Packaging Holding. This is an increase of 62 owner(s) or 8.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPK is 0.37%, a decrease of 6.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.18% to 352,622K shares. The put/call ratio of GPK is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AACRX - Strategic Allocation: Conservative Fund R Class holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 43.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPK by 30.09% over the last quarter.

WMLIX - Wilmington Large-Cap Strategy Fund Class I Shares holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Skylands Capital holds 225K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 178K shares, representing an increase of 21.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPK by 99.86% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 1,730K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

PRN - Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF holds 203K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 199K shares, representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPK by 8.18% over the last quarter.

Graphic Packaging Holding Declares $0.10 Dividend

On February 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 received the payment on April 5, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $25.06 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.60%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.92%, the lowest has been 1.27%, and the highest has been 2.95%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.36 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.91 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Graphic Packaging Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is committed to providing consumer packaging that makes a world of difference. The Company is a leading provider of sustainable paper-based packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. The Company operates on a global basis, is one of the largest producers of folding cartons and paper-based foodservice products in the United States, and holds leading market positions in coated recycled paperboard, coated unbleached kraft paperboard and solid bleached sulfate paperboard. The Company's customers include many of the world's most widely-recognized companies and brands.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.