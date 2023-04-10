Vanguard Group Now Owns 10.16% of OneMain Holdings (OMF)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 12.27MM shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF). This represents 10.16% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2023 they reported 12.05MM shares and 9.86% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.83% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.07% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for OneMain Holdings is $53.35. The forecasts range from a low of $43.43 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents an increase of 49.07% from its latest reported closing price of $35.79.

The projected annual revenue for OneMain Holdings is $3,703MM, an increase of 32.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 698 funds or institutions reporting positions in OneMain Holdings. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 0.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OMF is 0.33%, an increase of 2.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.30% to 125,324K shares. The put/call ratio of OMF is 1.26, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP JPMorgan Select Mid Cap Value Managed Volatility Fund Standard Class holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMF by 7.75% over the last quarter.

FXO - First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund holds 549K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 583K shares, representing a decrease of 6.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMF by 0.93% over the last quarter.

VQNPX - Vanguard Growth and Income Fund Investor Shares holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 4,695.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMF by 97.78% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 759K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 619K shares, representing an increase of 18.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMF by 26.97% over the last quarter.

State Of Michigan Retirement System holds 2,170K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OneMain Holdings Declares $1.00 Dividend

On February 7, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share ($4.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 received the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.95 per share.

At the current share price of $35.79 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.18%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 14.02%, the lowest has been 2.28%, and the highest has been 36.96%. The standard deviation of yields is 7.71 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.37 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.55. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.05%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

OneMain Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

OneMain Financial has been offering responsible and transparent loans for over 100 years. With almost 1,500 locations throughout 44 states, the company is committed to helping people with their personal loan needs. OneMain and its team members are dedicated to the communities where they live and work.

