Vanguard Group Now Owns 10.16% of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (BAH)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.43MM shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH). This represents 10.16% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2023 they reported 12.54MM shares and 9.49% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.10% and an increase in total ownership of 0.67% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.17% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding is $114.92. The forecasts range from a low of $106.05 to a high of $133.35. The average price target represents an increase of 20.17% from its latest reported closing price of $95.63.

The projected annual revenue for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding is $9,933MM, an increase of 9.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1209 funds or institutions reporting positions in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding. This is an increase of 109 owner(s) or 9.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAH is 0.32%, a decrease of 7.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.75% to 142,705K shares. The put/call ratio of BAH is 1.84, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LACAX - Columbia Acorn Fund holds 485K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CMIDX - Congress Mid Cap Growth Fund Retail Class holds 295K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 375K shares, representing a decrease of 27.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAH by 35.37% over the last quarter.

SATOX - Tax-Aware Overlay A Portfolio Class 1 holds 46K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 110K shares, representing a decrease of 141.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAH by 46.83% over the last quarter.

FSKAX - Fidelity Total Market Index Fund holds 221K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 217K shares, representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAH by 8.25% over the last quarter.

Ifrah Financial Services holds 14K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 3.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAH by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Declares $0.47 Dividend

On January 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share ($1.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 received the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.43 per share.

At the current share price of $95.63 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.97%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.65%, the lowest has been 1.25%, and the highest has been 2.31%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.21 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.52 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.58. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.52%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

For more than 100 years, business, government, and military leaders have turned to Booz Allen Hamilton to solve their most complex problems. As a consulting firm with experts in analytics, digital, engineering and cyber, the Company helps organizations transform. IT'se a key partner on some of the most innovative programs for governments worldwide and trusted by the most sensitive agencies. The Compnay works shoulder to shoulder with clients, using a mission-first approach to choose the right strategy and technology to help them realize their vision. With global headquarters in McLean, Virginia, its firm employs about 27,200 people globally, and had revenue of $7.5 billion for the 12 months ended March 31, 2020.

