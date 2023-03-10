Vanguard Group Now Owns 10.15% of TriMas (TRS)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.21MM shares of TriMas Corp (TRS). This represents 10.15% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2023 they reported 4.16MM shares and 9.92% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.12% and an increase in total ownership of 0.23% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.17% Upside

As of March 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for TriMas is $47.94. The forecasts range from a low of $47.47 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 63.17% from its latest reported closing price of $29.38.

The projected annual revenue for TriMas is $937MM, an increase of 6.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 358 funds or institutions reporting positions in TriMas. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRS is 0.14%, a decrease of 8.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.33% to 56,551K shares. The put/call ratio of TRS is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 3,175K shares representing 7.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,151K shares, representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRS by 99.93% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 3,058K shares representing 7.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,153K shares, representing a decrease of 3.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRS by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Fiduciary Management holds 2,856K shares representing 6.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,907K shares, representing a decrease of 1.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRS by 4.63% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,671K shares representing 6.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,931K shares, representing a decrease of 9.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRS by 2.35% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 2,645K shares representing 6.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,588K shares, representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRS by 9.04% over the last quarter.

TriMas Declares $0.04 Dividend

On February 16, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 2, 2023 received the payment on March 9, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

At the current share price of $29.38 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.54%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.55%, the lowest has been 0.43%, and the highest has been 0.76%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.06 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.15 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Trimas Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TriMas is a global manufacturer and provider of products for customers primarily in the consumer products, aerospace and industrial markets, with approximately 3,500 dedicated employees in 11 countries. We provide customers with a wide range of innovative and quality product solutions through our market-leading businesses. Our TriMas family of businesses has strong brand names in the end markets served, and operates under a common set of values and strategic priorities under the TriMas Business Model. TriMas is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "TRS," and is headquartered inBloomfield Hills, Michigan.

