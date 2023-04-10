Vanguard Group Now Owns 10.14% of Victoria's Secret (VSCO)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.88MM shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. (VSCO). This represents 10.14% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2023 they reported 7.12MM shares and 8.81% of the company, an increase in shares of 10.73% and an increase in total ownership of 1.33% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.27% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Victoria's Secret is $45.67. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 41.27% from its latest reported closing price of $32.33.

The projected annual revenue for Victoria's Secret is $6,596MM, an increase of 3.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 646 funds or institutions reporting positions in Victoria's Secret. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 3.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VSCO is 0.15%, an increase of 6.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.68% to 81,661K shares. The put/call ratio of VSCO is 2.78, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,217K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,222K shares, representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSCO by 13.19% over the last quarter.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 37K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - U.S. Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 24K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ExodusPoint Capital Management holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Maj Invest Holding A holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Victoria`s Secret Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Victoria's Secret & Co retails apparel and accessories for women. The Company offers lingeries, bras, panties, pajamas, sleepwear, swimsuits, and other apparel, as well as offers personal care and beauty products. Victoria's Secret serves customers worldwide.

