Vanguard Group Now Owns 10.13% of Plymouth Industrial Reit (PLYM)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.36MM shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (PLYM). This represents 10.13% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2023 they reported 4.22MM shares and 9.84% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.43% and an increase in total ownership of 0.29% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.73% Upside

As of March 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Plymouth Industrial Reit is $25.06. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 16.73% from its latest reported closing price of $21.47.

The projected annual revenue for Plymouth Industrial Reit is $206MM, an increase of 12.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 339 funds or institutions reporting positions in Plymouth Industrial Reit. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLYM is 0.27%, a decrease of 14.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.50% to 46,892K shares. The put/call ratio of PLYM is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Madison International Realty Holdings holds 5,038K shares representing 11.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 2,974K shares representing 6.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,836K shares, representing an increase of 4.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLYM by 10.95% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 2,173K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,378K shares, representing an increase of 36.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLYM by 83.29% over the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 2,168K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,875K shares, representing an increase of 13.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLYM by 23.28% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,817K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,678K shares, representing an increase of 7.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLYM by 24.85% over the last quarter.

Plymouth Industrial Reit Declares $0.22 Dividend

On February 22, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.90 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $21.47 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.19%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.76%, the lowest has been 2.71%, and the highest has been 18.99%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.81 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.91 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -2.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.40%.

Plymouth Industrial Reit Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

