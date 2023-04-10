Vanguard Group Now Owns 10.12% of Verint Systems (VRNT)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.59MM shares of Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT). This represents 10.12% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2023 they reported 6.39MM shares and 9.71% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.04% and an increase in total ownership of 0.41% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.06% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Verint Systems is $47.36. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 28.06% from its latest reported closing price of $36.98.

The projected annual revenue for Verint Systems is $966MM, an increase of 7.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 529 funds or institutions reporting positions in Verint Systems. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRNT is 0.23%, a decrease of 4.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.20% to 78,226K shares. The put/call ratio of VRNT is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 553K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 544K shares, representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRNT by 1.12% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 644K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 631K shares, representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRNT by 1.27% over the last quarter.

SCHB - Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF holds 33K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRNT by 21.32% over the last quarter.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings holds 5,554K shares representing 8.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,704K shares, representing a decrease of 2.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRNT by 15.04% over the last quarter.

Qube Research & Technologies holds 45K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 66.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRNT by 191.62% over the last quarter.

Verint Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Verint® is a global leader in Actionable Intelligence® solutions with a focus on customer engagement optimization and cyber intelligence. Today, over 10,000 organizations in more than 180 countries-including over 85 percent of the Fortune 100-count on intelligence from Verint solutions to make more informed, effective and timely decisions.

