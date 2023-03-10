Vanguard Group Now Owns 10.09% of Valvoline (VVV)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 17.36MM shares of Valvoline Inc (VVV). This represents 10.09% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2023 they reported 17.12MM shares and 9.82% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.36% and an increase in total ownership of 0.27% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.41% Upside

As of March 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Valvoline is $39.78. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 14.41% from its latest reported closing price of $34.77.

The projected annual revenue for Valvoline is $1,454MM, an increase of 13.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 821 funds or institutions reporting positions in Valvoline. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 3.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VVV is 0.37%, an increase of 6.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.06% to 190,000K shares. The put/call ratio of VVV is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Boston Partners holds 7,807K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,016K shares, representing an increase of 48.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VVV by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 6,418K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,884K shares, representing an increase of 23.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VVV by 7.78% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,467K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,173K shares, representing an increase of 5.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VVV by 18.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,297K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,223K shares, representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VVV by 20.67% over the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 4,877K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,848K shares, representing a decrease of 19.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VVV by 16.50% over the last quarter.

Valvoline Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is a leading worldwide marketer and supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, with sales in more than 140 countries. Established in 1866, the Company's heritage spans more than 150 years, during which time it has developed powerful brand recognition across multiple product and service channels. Valvoline ranks as the No. 3 passenger car motor oil brand in the DIY market by volume. It operates and franchises nearly 1,500 quick-lube locations, and it is the No. 2 chain by number of stores in the United States under the Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM brand and the No. 3 chain by number of stores in Canada under the Valvoline Great Canadian Oil Change brand. It also markets Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals, including Valvoline High Mileage with MaxLife technology motor oil for engines over 75,000 miles; Valvoline Advanced Full Synthetic motor oil; Valvoline Premium Blue™ heavy-duty motor oil; Valvoline Multi-Vehicle Automatic Transmission Fluid; and Zerex™ antifreeze.

