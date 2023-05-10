Vanguard Group Now Owns 10.06% of Brink`s (BCO)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.69MM shares of Brink`s Co. (BCO). This represents 10.06% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2023 they reported 4.50MM shares and 9.68% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.33% and an increase in total ownership of 0.38% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.44% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brink`s is 86.70. The forecasts range from a low of 80.80 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 37.44% from its latest reported closing price of 63.08.

The projected annual revenue for Brink`s is 4,984MM, an increase of 9.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 544 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brink`s. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 4.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCO is 0.24%, an increase of 7.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.82% to 54,134K shares. The put/call ratio of BCO is 1.73, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

William Blair Investment Management holds 4,381K shares representing 9.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,546K shares, representing a decrease of 3.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCO by 3.40% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 3,677K shares representing 7.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,410K shares, representing an increase of 7.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCO by 5.44% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 2,915K shares representing 6.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,712K shares, representing an increase of 6.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCO by 6.56% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,113K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,572K shares, representing a decrease of 21.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCO by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 2,018K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,149K shares, representing a decrease of 6.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCO by 1.80% over the last quarter.

Brink`s Declares $0.22 Dividend

On May 4, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $63.08 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.40%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.04%, the lowest has been 0.62%, and the highest has been 1.61%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.27 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.32 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Brink`s Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Brink’s Company is the global leader in total cash management, route-based secure logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Its customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies (including central banks), mints, jewelers and other commercial operations around the world. Its global network of operations in 52 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. Brink’s strong market position is supported by a leadership team with a proven track record of success, a long-term strategy to drive growth and the financial strength to continue to capture market share. Its culture of continuous improvement is supported by a global team dedicated to providing exceptional customer support.

