Vanguard Group Now Owns 10.03% of Visteon (VC)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.83MM shares of Visteon Corp (VC). This represents 10.03% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2023 they reported 2.75MM shares and 9.77% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.78% and an increase in total ownership of 0.26% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.57% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Visteon is $177.87. The forecasts range from a low of $126.25 to a high of $215.25. The average price target represents an increase of 23.57% from its latest reported closing price of $143.94.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Visteon is $4,034MM, an increase of 7.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 710 funds or institutions reporting positions in Visteon. This is an increase of 74 owner(s) or 11.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VC is 0.27%, an increase of 2.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.29% to 36,781K shares. The put/call ratio of VC is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ONEQ - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock holds 6K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 2.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VC by 25.28% over the last quarter.

PRINCIPAL VARIABLE CONTRACTS FUNDS INC - SmallCap Account Class 1 holds 10K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing a decrease of 2.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VC by 16.95% over the last quarter.

ESGV - Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF ETF Shares holds 5K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VC by 20.25% over the last quarter.

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP SSGA Small-Cap Index Fund Standard Class holds 22K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PACIFIC SELECT FUND - Small-Cap Index Portfolio Class I holds 8K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VC by 18.48% over the last quarter.

Visteon Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Visteon is a global technology company that designs, engineers and manufactures innovative automotive electronics and connected car solutions for the world's major vehicle manufacturers. Visteon is driving the smart, learning, digital cockpit of the future, to improve safety and the user experience. Visteon is a global leader in cockpit electronic products including digital instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, head-up displays, telematics, SmartCore™ cockpit domain controllers, the DriveCore™ autonomous driving platform, and wireless battery management systems. Visteon also delivers artificial intelligence-based technologies, connected car, cybersecurity, interior sensing, embedded multimedia and smartphone connectivity software solutions. Headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, Visteon has approximately 10,000 employees at more than 40 facilities in 18 countries.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.