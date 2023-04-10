Vanguard Group Now Owns 10.03% of Summit Materials (SUM)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.87MM shares of Summit Materials Inc (SUM). This represents 10.03% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2023 they reported 11.70MM shares and 9.89% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.45% and an increase in total ownership of 0.14% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.44% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Summit Materials is $37.29. The forecasts range from a low of $27.81 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 44.44% from its latest reported closing price of $25.82.

The projected annual revenue for Summit Materials is $2,540MM, an increase of 5.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 589 funds or institutions reporting positions in Summit Materials. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SUM is 0.34%, an increase of 19.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.50% to 166,994K shares. The put/call ratio of SUM is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Envestnet Asset Management holds 125K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 121K shares, representing an increase of 3.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUM by 10.85% over the last quarter.

VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS FUND II - Total Market Index Portfolio Initial Class holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUM by 12.82% over the last quarter.

WFIVX - Wilshire 5000 Index Fund Investment Class holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUM by 15.65% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 598K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 559K shares, representing an increase of 6.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUM by 99.88% over the last quarter.

Advanced Series Trust - Ast T. Rowe Price Asset Allocation Portfolio holds 32K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

Summit Materials Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Summit Materials is a leading vertically integrated materials-based company that supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt in the United States and British Columbia, Canada. Summit is a geographically diverse, materials-based business of scale that offers customers a single-source provider of construction materials and related downstream products in the public infrastructure, residential and non-residential end markets. Summit has a strong track record of successful acquisitions since its founding and continues to pursue growth opportunities in new and existing markets.

