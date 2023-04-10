Vanguard Group Now Owns 10.03% of Insperity (NSP)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.80MM shares of Insperity Inc (NSP). This represents 10.03% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2023 they reported 3.69MM shares and 9.73% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.83% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.58% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Insperity is $137.02. The forecasts range from a low of $129.28 to a high of $151.20. The average price target represents an increase of 13.58% from its latest reported closing price of $120.64.

The projected annual revenue for Insperity is $6,522MM, an increase of 9.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 666 funds or institutions reporting positions in Insperity. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 4.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NSP is 0.24%, a decrease of 12.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.90% to 37,546K shares. The put/call ratio of NSP is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SWSCX - Schwab Small-Cap Equity Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing a decrease of 937.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSP by 87.73% over the last quarter.

Bernstein Fund Inc - Small Cap Core Portfolio SCB Class holds 41K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares, representing a decrease of 11.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSP by 6.41% over the last quarter.

Allworth Financial holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TIAA SEPARATE ACCOUNT VA 1 - Stock Index Account Teachers Personal Annuity Individual Deferred Variable Annuity holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janney Montgomery Scott holds 14K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing a decrease of 12.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSP by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Insperity Declares $0.52 Dividend

On February 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share ($2.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 10, 2023 received the payment on March 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.52 per share.

At the current share price of $120.64 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.72%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.66%, the lowest has been 0.61%, and the highest has been 5.34%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.72 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.09 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.44. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.30%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Insperity Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Insperity®, a trusted advisor to America's best businesses for more than 34 years, provides an array of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. Offering the most comprehensive suite of products and services available in the marketplace, Insperity delivers administrative relief, better benefits, reduced liabilities and a systematic way to improve productivity through its premier Workforce Optimization® solution. Additional company offerings include Traditional Payroll and Human Capital Management, Time and Attendance, Performance Management, Organizational Planning, Recruiting Services, Employment Screening, Retirement Services and Insurance Services. With 2020 revenues of $4.3 billion, Insperity supports more than 100,000 businesses with over 2 million employees nationwide.

