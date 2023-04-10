Vanguard Group Now Owns 10.02% of Twist Bioscience (TWST)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.70MM shares of Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST). This represents 10.02% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2023 they reported 5.23MM shares and 9.24% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.95% and an increase in total ownership of 0.78% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 150.20% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Twist Bioscience is $34.55. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 150.20% from its latest reported closing price of $13.81.

The projected annual revenue for Twist Bioscience is $271MM, an increase of 25.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$4.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 481 funds or institutions reporting positions in Twist Bioscience. This is a decrease of 32 owner(s) or 6.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TWST is 0.24%, a decrease of 10.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.34% to 74,886K shares. The put/call ratio of TWST is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

John Hancock Funds II - Health Sciences Fund Class NAV holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 20.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWST by 44.94% over the last quarter.

DFSU - Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

PRFZ - Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWST by 17.88% over the last quarter.

FourThought Financial holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FLXSX - Fidelity Flex Small Cap Index Fund holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 6.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWST by 15.43% over the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology and genomics company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by 'writing' DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial chemicals, agriculture and academic research.

