Vanguard Group Now Owns 10.02% of Stifel Financial (SF)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.64MM shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (SF). This represents 10.02% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2023 they reported 10.45MM shares and 9.83% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.85% and an increase in total ownership of 0.19% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.30% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Stifel Financial is 73.03. The forecasts range from a low of 62.62 to a high of $95.55. The average price target represents an increase of 27.30% from its latest reported closing price of 57.37.

The projected annual revenue for Stifel Financial is 4,925MM, an increase of 13.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 835 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stifel Financial. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 1.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SF is 0.26%, a decrease of 0.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.77% to 112,891K shares. The put/call ratio of SF is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 6,088K shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,086K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SF by 3.46% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 4,288K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,412K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,781K shares, representing a decrease of 10.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SF by 5.70% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,282K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,102K shares, representing an increase of 5.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SF by 3.85% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 3,271K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,827K shares, representing a decrease of 16.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SF by 7.50% over the last quarter.

Stifel Financial Declares $0.36 Dividend

On May 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share ($1.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.36 per share.

At the current share price of $57.37 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.51%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.29%, the lowest has been 0.77%, and the highest has been 2.61%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.48 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.52 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.18%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Stifel Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eaton Partners, a Stifel Company, is one of the world's largest capital placement agents and fund advisory firms, having raised more than $100 billion across more than 140 highly differentiated alternative investment funds and offerings. Founded in 1983, Eaton advises and raises institutional capital for investment managers across alternative strategies - private equity, private credit, real assets, real estate, and hedge funds/public market - in both the primary and secondary markets. Eaton Partners maintains offices and operates throughout North America, Europe, and Asia.

