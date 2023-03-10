Vanguard Group Now Owns 10.02% of Fubotv (FUBO)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 21.02MM shares of Fubotv Inc (FUBO). This represents 10.02% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2023 they reported 18.53MM shares and 9.49% of the company, an increase in shares of 13.40% and an increase in total ownership of 0.53% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 121.68% Upside

As of March 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fubotv is $3.33. The forecasts range from a low of $2.32 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 121.68% from its latest reported closing price of $1.50.

The projected annual revenue for Fubotv is $1,289MM, an increase of 27.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 337 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fubotv. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 6.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FUBO is 0.04%, a decrease of 34.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.73% to 81,896K shares. The put/call ratio of FUBO is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,083K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,881K shares, representing an increase of 19.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUBO by 43.59% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,782K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,238K shares, representing an increase of 11.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUBO by 48.79% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 4,735K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,961K shares, representing an increase of 37.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUBO by 42.37% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 4,303K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,891K shares, representing an increase of 9.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUBO by 50.91% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,480K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,205K shares, representing an increase of 7.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUBO by 50.78% over the last quarter.

fuboTV Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) is the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as leading news and entertainment content. With fuboTV's base plan, subscribers can stream a broad mix of 100+ live channels, including 43 of the top 50 Nielsen-ranked networks across sports, news and entertainment (Primetime A18-49), with the option to add dozens of additional networks. Continually innovating to give subscribers a premium viewing experience they can't find with cable TV, fuboTV is regularly first-to-market with new product features and was the first virtual MVPD to stream in 4K. fuboTV was also the first U.S. virtual MVPD to enter Europe with the 2018 launch of fuboTV España. fuboTV launched fubo Sports Network, the live, free-to-consumer TV network featuring live sports and award-winning original programming, in 2019.

