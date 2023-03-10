Vanguard Group Now Owns 10.01% of Fluor (FLR)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 14.25MM shares of Fluor Corp (FLR). This represents 10.01% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2023 they reported 14.06MM shares and 9.89% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.35% and an increase in total ownership of 0.12% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.90% Upside

As of March 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fluor is $39.65. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 14.90% from its latest reported closing price of $34.51.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Fluor is $15,302MM, an increase of 11.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 759 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fluor. This is an increase of 55 owner(s) or 7.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLR is 0.39%, an increase of 22.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.06% to 156,551K shares. The put/call ratio of FLR is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 12,987K shares representing 9.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,676K shares, representing a decrease of 5.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLR by 24.50% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 7,558K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,706K shares, representing a decrease of 1.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLR by 28.49% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,388K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,151K shares, representing an increase of 5.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLR by 28.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,320K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,259K shares, representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLR by 30.45% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 4,312K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,988K shares, representing a decrease of 15.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLR by 7.56% over the last quarter.

Fluor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fluor Corporation is building a better future by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients' greatest challenges. Fluor's 44,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $15.7 billion in 2020 and is ranked 181 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 100 years.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.