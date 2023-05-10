Vanguard Group Now Owns 10.00% of Fox Factory Holding (FOXF)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.23MM shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF). This represents 10.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2023 they reported 4.17MM shares and 9.86% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.47% and an increase in total ownership of 0.14% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.52% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fox Factory Holding is 133.62. The forecasts range from a low of 121.20 to a high of $150.15. The average price target represents an increase of 40.52% from its latest reported closing price of 95.09.

The projected annual revenue for Fox Factory Holding is 1,700MM, an increase of 4.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 710 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fox Factory Holding. This is an increase of 46 owner(s) or 6.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FOXF is 0.30%, an increase of 9.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.33% to 58,833K shares. The put/call ratio of FOXF is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,647K shares representing 8.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,912K shares, representing a decrease of 7.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOXF by 1.15% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 2,630K shares representing 6.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,654K shares, representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOXF by 7.33% over the last quarter.

PSGAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 2,489K shares representing 5.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,753K shares, representing a decrease of 10.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOXF by 15.42% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,716K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,023K shares, representing an increase of 40.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOXF by 87.43% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,591K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,656K shares, representing a decrease of 4.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOXF by 7.30% over the last quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs and manufactures performance-defining ride dynamics products primarily for bicycles, on-road and off-road vehicles and trucks, side-by-side vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks. The Company is a direct supplier to leading powered vehicle OEMs. Additionally, the Company supplies top bicycle OEMs and their contract manufacturers, and provides aftermarket products to retailers and distributors.

