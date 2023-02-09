Vanguard Group Increases Position in Yelp (YELP)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.48MM shares of Yelp Inc (YELP). This represents 13.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 7.66MM shares and 10.49% of the company, an increase in shares of 23.73% and an increase in total ownership of 3.11% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.67% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Yelp is $34.57. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 8.67% from its latest reported closing price of $31.81.

The projected annual revenue for Yelp is $1,319MM, an increase of 13.92%. The projected annual EPS is $1.23, an increase of 123.19%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 561 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yelp. This is a decrease of 64 owner(s) or 10.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YELP is 0.27%, an increase of 21.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.96% to 73,465K shares. The put/call ratio of YELP is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,133K shares representing 7.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,642K shares, representing an increase of 9.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YELP by 37.03% over the last quarter.

Prescott General Partners holds 2,910K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,276K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,307K shares, representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YELP by 27.96% over the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 2,013K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,974K shares, representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YELP by 24.38% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund Class R5 holds 2,000K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Yelp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Yelp Inc. connects people with great local businesses. With unmatched local business information, photos and review content, Yelp provides a one-stop local platform for consumers to discover, connect and transact with local businesses of all sizes by making it easy to request a quote, join a waitlist, and make a reservation, appointment or purchase. Yelp was founded in San Francisco in July 2004.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.