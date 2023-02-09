Vanguard Group Increases Position in Xcel Energy (XEL)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 52.69MM shares of Xcel Energy Inc (XEL). This represents 9.63% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 48.78MM shares and 9.06% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.01% and an increase in total ownership of 0.57% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.37% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Xcel Energy is $74.20. The forecasts range from a low of $66.66 to a high of $82.95. The average price target represents an increase of 9.37% from its latest reported closing price of $67.85.

The projected annual revenue for Xcel Energy is $14,562MM, a decrease of 4.89%. The projected annual EPS is $3.41, an increase of 7.52%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1777 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xcel Energy. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 0.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XEL is 0.34%, a decrease of 6.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.21% to 504,634K shares. The put/call ratio of XEL is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 35,434K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,664K shares, representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XEL by 4.69% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 16,470K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,887K shares, representing a decrease of 2.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XEL by 7.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,307K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,029K shares, representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XEL by 4.08% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 12,540K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,529K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XEL by 4.92% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,400K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,055K shares, representing an increase of 2.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XEL by 3.80% over the last quarter.

Xcel Energy Declares $0.49 Dividend

On December 14, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.49 per share ($1.95 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 28, 2022 received the payment on January 20, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.49 per share.

At the current share price of $67.85 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.87%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.80%, the lowest has been 2.30%, and the highest has been 3.61%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.26 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.29 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.61. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Xcel Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Xcel Energy provides the energy that powers millions of homes and businesses across eight Western and Midwestern states. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the company is an industry leader in responsibly reducing carbon emissions and producing and delivering clean energy solutions from a variety of renewable sources at competitive prices.

